North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM on Thursday -KCNA

North Korea said on Friday it has tested a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-18 aimed at boosting the country's nuclear counterattack capability, state media reported.



North Korea fired what appeared to be a new model ballistic missile on Thursday, South Korea said, triggering a scare in northern Japan where Hokkaido residents were told to take cover, though there turned out to be no danger.



"The test proved ... the new intercontinental ballistic missile's military efficiency as a strategic attack capability," news agency KCNA said, adding it will dramatically improve the country's strategic deterrence and nuclear counterattack readiness.



Leader Kim Jong Un guided the test, KCNA said.



Developing a solid-fuel ICBM has long been seen as a key goal for North Korea, as it could help the North deploy its missiles faster in the event of a war.



The latest launch came days after North Korean leader Kim called for strengthening war deterrence in a "more practical and offensive" manner to counter what North Korea called moves of aggression by the United States.



North Korea has criticised recent U.S.-South Korean joint military exercises as escalating tensions and has stepped weapons tests in recent months.





























