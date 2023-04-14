Belarusian military completes training to pilot Su-25 fighter jets armed with nukes

The Belarusian servicemen have completed their training to pilot Su-25 fighter jets, carrying nuclear missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

Flight and engineering personnel of the air defense forces of the Republic of Belarus have completed the operation and combat training on Su-25 fighter jets at the center of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation, the ministry said in a statement.

The training included both a theoretical course and practical classes under the guidance of experienced Russian instructors, the ministry added.

"The training program has been fully mastered by Belarusian servicemen. The acquired knowledge and skills will serve to ensure the military security of the Union State," the Defense Ministry stressed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on March 25 that Russia will complete the construction of a special storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus, sparking fierce international criticism.

Putin explained the move, stressing that Russia follows the US lead, which deployed its tactical nuclear arms in European countries.



















































