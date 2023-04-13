Russia launches investigation into video shooting of alleged beheading of Ukrainian soldier

The Russian Attorney General's Office announced on Thursday that it launched an investigation aiming to establish the facts behind the video shooting of the beheading of a man in a military uniform with Ukrainian stripes.

"In order to assess the reliability of these materials and make an appropriate decision, they are sent to the investigative authorities for the organization of verification. The course and results of the audit are put under control by the Attorney General's Office of Russia," it said in a statement.

Russian and Ukrainian officials on Wednesday condemned a video circulated on social media networks showing a soldier with a Ukrainian arm patch being beheaded.

The Ukrainian officials accused the Russian military of executing a Ukrainian soldier, while the Russian side said the authenticity of the video has to be checked.

Head of the Wagner paramilitary group Yevgeny Prigozhin denied the involvement of its forces in the video and that the video was recorded near the city of Bakhmut.