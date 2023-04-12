Six boats with 134 migrants arrive on Balearic Islands

Six boats with a total of 134 people on board arrived or were rescued in Mallorca and the neighbouring Balearic island of Formentera between Tuesday night and Wednesday, according to the Spanish Interior Ministry's representation in the Balearic Islands.



The migrants are citizens from the Maghreb states and from sub-Saharan Africa, it said, adding that most of them are doing well under the circumstances.



Units from the Spanish sea rescue service and the police took part in the rescue and recovery operations, reported the digital newspaper Crónica Balear and other regional media with reference to the responsible authorities.



According to official figures, 18 boats with a total of 320 migrants have arrived this year in the Balearics in the western Mediterranean, which is a popular region with holidaymakers.



Last year, there were 174 boats with a total of 2,570 passengers.



















