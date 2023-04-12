FRANCE IN FAVOR OF STATUS QUO ABOUT TAIWAN, BEING U.S. ALLY DOESNT MEAN BEING VASSAL: MACRON

France in favor of status quo about Taiwan, being U.S. ally doesn't mean being 'vassal': Macron

France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media during a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands following a meeting in Amsterdam on April 12, 2023. (AFP Photo)

"Europe must preserve its unity regarding China, in accordance with its strategic autonomy," the French president said in a news conference in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Macron at the end of his two-day visit to the Netherlands held a joint news conference with the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Asked about his recent visit to China and its impacts, Macron explained that his country's and Europe's position on Taiwan have not changed.

"We are in favor of the status quo," he said. "This policy has not changed, it is about One China and the peaceful resolution of the issue."

The French leader added that his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden personally wants to avoid any escalation, despite current tensions.

"We have our own approach each, but we share a common vision of an open Indo-Pacific," Macron continued. "Our position was compatible with the ally role. But this is where I insist on strategic autonomy. Being an ally does not mean being a vassal. It is not because we are allies and we do things together, that we do not have the right to think for ourselves."

He also stressed that "France has no lessons to take from anyone, neither on Ukraine, nor on Sahel or Taiwan," recalling that the French frigate Prairial transited the Taiwan Strait recently.

The president also said he will not comment on former U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks.

Macron after his three-day visit to China, told the French daily Les Echos on Sunday that Europe must reduce its dependence on the U.S. in its China-Taiwan policy, which triggered various reactions.

FRENCH PENSION REFORM



Interviewed on the pension reform bill's legal path, Macron recalled that the Constitutional Council will achieve examining the bill on Friday, and "end a democratic and constitutional path."

The pension reform which is widely contested by trade unions and workers includes raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030.