British Defence Ministry: Russia boosts defence in southern Ukraine

Russia has significantly strengthened its defence lines in southern Ukraine, but the success of this strategy depends on whether enough artillery and personnel can back it, the British Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.



The move was made to counter a possible counter-offensive by the Ukrainians in the direction of the coastal city of Melitopol, the ministry said in its daily Twitter report.



Russia has completed three lines of defence in the Zaporizhzhya region in recent weeks over a distance estimated at 120 kilometres, each about 10 to 20 kilometres apart, the British analysts wrote. The front line includes positions for attacks, while the rear two have continuous, more developed defences.



The defence lines have the potential to pose enormous hurdles for Ukraine, London said. However, they could only prove effective if they were also adequately equipped with troops and ammunition.



Russia's Southern Grouping of Forces (SGF) is "highly likely" responsible for this region, the report said.



"It remains unclear if the SGF can currently muster these resources," it said.



Since the beginning of Russia's invasion in February 2022, the British Defence Ministry has been publishing information on the course of the war on a daily basis, citing intelligence information. Moscow rejects the assessments and accuses London of a disinformation campaign.