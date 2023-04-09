Historic Armenian church in Türkiye celebrates Easter 8 years after suffering terrorist PKK damage

A 16th-century Armenian church in southeastern Türkiye celebrated the Christian Easter holiday this weekend eight years after suffering damage by the terrorist group PKK.

A ceremony celebrating Easter was held on Sunday at the Surp Giragos Armenian Church in Diyarbakir's Sur district. After taking damage from the terrorist PKK, it was restored and reopened in 2022.

Religious officials appointed by the Turkish Armenian Patriarchate led the ceremony, which included hymns, prayers, and the lighting of candles.

People who attended the ceremony were offered buns and painted eggs for Easter.

Ergun Ayik, head of the Surp Giragos Armenian Church Foundation, told Anadolu that for many years the church had been in ruins but after restoration it was reopened for worship.

"The restoration and reopening of such a church, which show the presence of the Armenian community in the city, holds great significance not only for the Armenian community but also for the city," Ayik stressed

Ayik added that they used to only celebrate Easter in Istanbul, "so having it here after eight years brings us joy."

Ohannes Gafur Ohanyan, vice head of the foundation, recalled how church was damaged in 2015. "We opened the church last year. It gives us a different excitement and happiness that we are celebrating the first Easter in eight years."

"Today, there are not only Armenians here, we have friends from all faith groups. We celebrate our holiday together in fellowship. We're also very happy about it," Ohanyan added.

Built in the 16th century, Surp Giragos is the largest Armenian church in the Middle East and is spread out over 3,000 square meters (about 32,300 feet).

This year, a number of important holidays of the Abrahamic religions-the Jewish holiday of Passover, Christians' Easter, and Muslim Ramadan-are all celebrated in April.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





