India, South Korea agree to close cooperation on global and multilateral issues

During an official visit, the Indian and South Korean foreign ministers agreed to cooperate closely on global and multilateral issues and take their special strategic partnership to the next level, the top diplomats said.

South Korea Foreign Minister Park Jin said on Saturday that he had a great meeting with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday.

"Had a great meeting and wonderful dinner with @DrSJaishankar yesterday. We noted the progress that we have made so far as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and agreed to work closely together to take our 'Special Strategic Partnership' to the next level," Park, who arrived in the capital New Delhi on Friday, said on Twitter.

India is Korea's key partner in advancing "our common vision of a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific," said Park, adding: "With India playing the critical role of G-20 President this year, we agreed to closely collaborate in tackling regional and global challenges."

Also on Twitter, Jaishankar said he had a warm and wide-ranging conversation with Park, adding: "Noted steady progress in our ties. Discussed political contacts, trade & investments, defense, S&T (science and technology), energy, space, semiconductors, emerging technologies and cultural exchanges."

He said also shared "perspectives of our neighborhoods, our visions and policies in the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict."

Jaishankar also said both agreed to cooperate closely on global and multilateral issues.

On Friday, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, "the visit will strengthen our Special Strategic Partnership."

On Saturday, Park also visited Raj Ghat in Delhi-a memorial to international Indian icon Mahatma Gandhi-to "pay homage to the great man."