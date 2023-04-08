German police: Body parts found in swamp near Dusseldorf

A hunter has discovered human remains in a swamp area near the German city of Dusseldorf, according to a police spokeswoman on Saturday.



The man came across the human bones, including a skull, a spine and extremities, on Friday morning while setting up cameras to monitor wildlife in the town of Kaarst, about 17 kilometres west of Dusseldorf, the spokeswoman said.



A police investigation is under way and a homicide squad has been set up, she added.



However the spokesperson stressed that police were not ruling out an accident or suicide as cause of death.



It remains unclear how long the body had been lying in the swamp. The remains have not been identified, but an autopsy scheduled for the next few days is expected to provide initial findings.

