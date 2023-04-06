Ukraine, Poland agree on joint production of 125 mm caliber tank shells

Polish President Andrzej Duda (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands after addressing a Polish-Ukrainian economic forum in Warsaw, Poland, on April 5, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Kyiv and Warsaw have agreed on the joint production of 125 mm caliber tank shells, Ukraine's state arms producer announced on Thursday, a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Poland.

The agreement provides for the establishment of new production lines designed to manufacture a "large cache of ammunition" in Poland, Ukroboronprom said in a statement on Telegram.

"This is another step toward further strengthening the partnership between Ukraine and Poland in the defense sphere," the statement said.

On Wednesday, Zelensky traveled to neighboring Poland, where he held talks with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and other officials, including Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, with which he signed a letter of intent on cooperation in the supply of defense equipment.