Russia will respond 'appropriately' to deployment of American nuclear weapons in Europe: Kremlin

The Kremlin on Thursday said that Russia would respond "appropriately" to the deployment of American nuclear weapons in military bases in Europe.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow following a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "In general, the issue of security guarantees was discussed. It was that, since our environment has changed significantly, the international situation in the field of security has changed, we must update our conceptual approach."

Peskov said that Russia should also consider the possibility of providing "security guarantees" for Belarus.

He said that Russia "cannot afford to leave Belarus in the lurch," adding that Belarus is surrounded by "very hostile countries."