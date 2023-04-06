News World NATO holds exercise with live ammunition in north-eastern Poland

NATO holds exercise with live ammunition in north-eastern Poland

Several hundred soldiers from six NATO countries took part in a joint land forces exercise in north-eastern Poland.



In the course of the "Amber Lynx 23" exercise on a military training area near Orzysz in the Warmia-Masuria province, live ammunition firing exercises were also to take place on Thursday.



This was a demonstration of the alliance's readiness to defend NATO's eastern flank, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak wrote on Twitter.



The training exercise was organized by the Multinational Corps North-East, which is currently under the command of the German Lieutenant General Jürgen-Joachim von Sandrart.



Poland's eastern borders include the Kremlin ally Belarus, as well as Ukraine, which has been fighting off a full-scale Russian invasion for more than a year.



Poland has been a member of the NATO defence alliance since March 1999.






































