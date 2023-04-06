Last Generation activists block tunnel and bridges in Hamburg

Last Generation activists caused disruption at three important traffic points in the northern German port city of Hamburg on Thursday, overlapping with Easter holiday traffic.



There was an incident at the main tunnel under the river Elbe on Motorway 7 around 8:56 am (0656 GMT), but further information on its effect was not provided, police reported.



According to a dpa photographer, a truck was blocking the roadway heading north towards the cities of Flensburg and Kiel.



One activist tried to glue themselves to the road surface but was dragged away. The entire roadway had to be blocked off in order to remove the truck. Traffic going south towards Hanover was running. Police announced the blocked motorway and tunnel via Twitter.



Five activists glued themselves to a roadway ahaed of the bridge crossing the Elbe. Police were able to prevent activists from doing the same on the roadway for a parallel bridge, while one lane had to be closed temporarily.



The group has made their take on climate change known saying: "The message is clear: We have to pull the emergency brake, because continuing the way we are is killing us ... One thing is clear: Without a rapid change of course, we won't simply mourn a few holiday destinations - we will be faced with the collapse of our economy, our food supply and ultimately our democracy."



On Autobahn 1, the remaining Elbe crossing, asphalt work on the lane towards Lübeck between the Hamburg districts of Billstedt and Öjendorf only ended at around 8:30 am, according to the traffic control centre. Due to heavy traffic cars were backed up for several kilometres.



