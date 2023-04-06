Iran, Saudi Arabia sign statement on re-establishing ties

Iran and Saudi Arabia will restore diplomatic relations within the two-month period stipulated in an agreement facilitated by China in March, a joint statement signed by the two countries on Thursday showed.

The two countries will continue coordination to examine ways to expand cooperation, including resuming flights and bilateral visits, in addition to facilitating visas for citizens, they said in the statement.

In a tweet, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the Thursday meeting in Beijing with his Saudi counterpart was "positive", adding that "emphasis on stability, sustainable security and regional development" were among the issues agreed upon and "on the common agenda".

After years of hostility that fuelled conflicts across the Middle East, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to end their diplomatic rift and reopen embassies in a major deal facilitated by China last month.

- CHALLENGE TO US -

Iran and Saudi Arabia support rival sides in several conflict zones across the region, including in Yemen, where the Huthi rebels are backed by Tehran and Riyadh leads a military coalition supporting the government.

The two sides also vie for influence in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq.

Riyadh's traditional ally Washington welcomed the detente agreement, but said it remains to be seen whether the Iranians will "honour their side of the deal".

China's success in bringing Iran and Saudi Arabia together has challenged the United States' long standing role as the main outside power broker in the Middle East.

An expert told AFP that Beijing's role would likely increase confidence that any deal would stick.

"Because China is a strong backer of Iran, Saudi should have more confidence in Iran's ability to comply with the agreement, an issue that has always been in doubt," said Joel Rubin, former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs.

Thursday's meeting "suggests that the process hasn't gone off track since the Beijing announcement last month", said Ali Vaez, Director of the International Crisis Group's Iran Project.

"But it's still early days to judge whether this is just a tactical detente or a way-station towards strategic rapprochement."

- WARMING TIES -

Officials from Iran and Saudi Arabia held several rounds of dialogue in Baghdad and Oman before they met in Beijing.

In 2016 a number of Gulf countries followed Riyadh's action in scaling back ties with Tehran, but they have led the way in restoring diplomatic relations.

Iran welcomed an Emirati ambassador last September, after a six-year absence, and on Wednesday named its own ambassador to the UAE, following a nearly eight-year hiatus.

Last year Iran said Kuwait had sent its first ambassador to Tehran since 2016.

Iran has also welcomed a potential rapprochement with Bahrain, a close Saudi ally, which in the past accused Iran of backing a Shiite-led uprising in the Sunni-ruled kingdom, an accusation Tehran denies.





