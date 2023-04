This picture taken from the Mount of Olives shows the Dome of the Rock shrine in Jerusalem's Old City during clashes with Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque on April 5, 2023. (AFP Photo)

France on Thursday expressed concern after Israeli police clashed with Palestinians inside Islam's third-holiest site, sparking a military exchange of rockets and air strikes.

"France expresses its concern over the violence of the past two nights" at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the foreign ministry said. "It urges respect for the historical status quo at Jerusalem holy sites, and restraint from any action likely to stoke the violence."