Suspected Leclerc luxury watch thieves arrested in Italy

Four people suspected to have stolen a luxury watch from Formula One driver Charles Leclerc were arrested on Tuesday in Italy, local police said.



Police said that the three men and one women were caught after several months of investigations, and that other expensive watches and cash were found during searches. All four have a police record.



The watch of Ferrari driver Leclerc was stolen in April 2022 while he was in the coastal town of Viareggio. News reports said that people recognized him, asked him for autographs and photos, and that the watch was then stolen during a small scrum.



