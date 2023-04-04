News World Jacinda Ardern takes on new role to tackle extremist content online

The New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses the 77th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern will take on a new role to target extremist and terrorist content online, it was revealed on Tuesday.



Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he had appointed Ardern as special envoy for the "Christchurch Call," which she established in the wake of a terror attack in Christchurch that left 50 people dead in 2019.



The initiative works across governments, the tech sector, and civil society to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online.



The newly created role will see Ardern serve as New Zealand's senior representative on Christchurch Call-related matters, working closely with France as co-leaders.



The Christchurch Call was a "foreign policy priority" for the government and Ardern was "uniquely placed" to take on the role, Hipkins said.



"Her relationships with leaders and technology companies and her drive for change will help increase the pace and ambition of the work we are doing through the Christchurch Call," Hipkins said.



"Jacinda Ardern's leadership on the Christchurch Call has already made New Zealand, and the world, a safer place."



Ardern is taking on the role unpaid, and will report directly to Hipkins.



Ardern unexpectedly announced her resignation as prime minister in January. She is due to give her final speech at parliament on Wednesday.


































