ITALYS RULING PARTY SEEKS TO BAN USE OF ENGLISH IN OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION

Italy's ruling party seeks to ban use of English in official communication

Italy's right-wing government is seeking to ban the use of English in official communication, local media reported.

Draft legislation introduced by Fabio Rampelli, a member of the lower chamber of parliament with the ruling Brothers of Italy party, proposes a fine of up to €100,000 ($108,705) for violations, according to the lI Sole 24 daily.

Rampelli argues that the Italian language is being infiltrated by an increasing number of English words.

The proposed legislation also seeks to punish the use of any other foreign language in formal communication.

The draft includes eight articles and provisions, the daily said.

Among them is the establishment of a parliamentary committee for the protection, promotion and enhancement of the Italian language, which is under threat from "Anglomania."