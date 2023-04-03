GERMANYS SCHOLZ HEADING TO ROMANIA, ALSO TO MEET MOLDOVAS PRESIDENT

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due to travel to Romania on Monday for his inaugural visit to the country.



He is to meet President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Bucharest.



Like Ukraine, Moldova was also declared a candidate for EU membership in June 2022.



Moldova, with a population of 2.6 million, is among the poorest countries in Europe.



Located between Romania and Ukraine, Russian soldiers have been stationed in the breakaway region of Transnistria since the 1990s.



In his talks with Iohannis and Sandu, Scholz plans to focus on further support for Moldova.



The bilateral talks with Iohannis and Ciuca will focus on energy, European and security policy.



