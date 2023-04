Montenegro's long-ruling leader Milo Djukanovic acknowledged defeat to former economy minister Jakov Milatovic in a presidential election run-off on Sunday.

"Montenegro has made its choice. I respect that choice and I congratulate Jakov Milatovic," Djukanovic, who will remain at his post until the handover on May 21, told his backers in the headquarters of his Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) in Podgorica.