Three dead in Monaco tunnel car crash

Three people have died in a car crash in a tunnel in the principality of Monaco early on Saturday, local authorities reported.



A car crashed into the wall of the tunnel in the city centre and caught fire, according to the authorities. Massive smoke drifted into adjacent residential buildings, where about a dozen residents had to be evacuated.



The occupants of the car were dead by the time the fire brigade was able to recover them. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.



The tunnel remains closed for the time being, the authorities said.



The Louis II tunnel, where the accident occurred, is part of Monaco's Formula 1 circuit.



The fire brigade was present with 30 officers, the Monaco-Matin newspaper reported. Two residents affected by smoke inhalation were taken to hospital. Police experts are trying to clarify the circumstances of the accident.

































