Russian regular military conscription campaign kicks off

Published April 01,2023

Russia's routine spring conscription began on Saturday, the RBK portal reported on Saturday, citing a decree by President Vladimir Putin.



According to Vladimir Tsimlyansky, Rear Admiral of the General Staff, around 147,000 of the 700,000 potential conscripts have been called up. But none would go to fight in Ukraine, he stressed.



The first of the two campaigns this year will last until July 15.



Russian men between the ages of 18 and 27 are required to carry out at least one year of military service.



Tsimlyansky said on Friday that for the first time, the call-ups from the district military offices would now also be sent electronically. The notices had traditionally been handed out per mail and will continue to do so where electronic delivery is not possible.



























