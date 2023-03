Pope Francis arrives for the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 29, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Pope Francis can leave hospital on Saturday as expected, given his continued recovery from a bronchitis infection, the Vatican said in a statement on Friday.

"After evaluating the results of the examinations carried out today and the favourable clinical progress, (the medical team) has confirmed the Holy Father's discharge from the Gemelli Hospital tomorrow," the Vatican said.