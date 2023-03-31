LULA ENDORSES BRAZILS BID TO HOST 2027 WOMENS WORLD CUP

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Thursday endorsed the bid by the South American country to host the 2027 women's World Cup.



Sports Minister Ana Moser is working so Brazil can host the tournament, Lula tweeted as the Women's World Cup trophy stopped in Brasília ahead of this year's edition of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.



"The government will be available to bring the 2027 World Cup to Brazil," said Brazil's head of state.



Earlier this month, the Brazilian football federation had already sent a letter to football ruling body FIFA confirming the country's interest to host the women's World Cup.



Last week the football federations of Germany (DFB), Belgium (RBFA) and the Netherlands (KNVB) said that they have submitted a joint bid to host the 2027 edition of the marquee event.



Interest has to be expressed by April 21, and the 2027 host is to be elected by the FIFA Congress next year.



Brazil would be a tough competitor. The largest country in Latin America organized the men's World Cup in 1950 and 2014, however it has not hosted a women's World Cup yet.



"We are in an even better position to host than we were when we held the men's tournament," Lula said, adding "And we evolved in women's football."



South Africa, host of the 2010 men's World Cup, is also planning to apply.



