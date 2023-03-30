Russia: case against detained U.S. reporter will be made public

 Contact Us
Published March 30,2023
Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends a weekly news briefing in Moscow, Russia February 11, 2021. (REUTERS File photo)

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the public would have an opportunity to verify Moscow's claim that a U.S. reporter detained on espionage charges had been engaged in activities unrelated to journalism.

"Relevant statements have been made through our security services... I think (they) will also provide it publicly, and you will have an opportunity to verify it," Zakharova said in a briefing.

A Moscow court ruled earlier that U.S. national Evan Gershkovich would be detained for nearly two months on suspicion of spying for Washington, the most serious move against a foreign journalist since Russia invaded Ukraine.