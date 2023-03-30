Paris to further restrict cars in the centre

Cars are to be severely restricted in central Paris to make way for cyclists and pedestrians, with through-traffic largely banned, Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced on Thursday.



Hidalgo said a new road code was being worked out that would generate greater respect between drivers on the one hand, and cyclists and pedestrians on the other. Through-traffic, which makes up half the traffic currently, is to be excluded.



Residents of the French capital are voting on Sunday to decide whether e-scooter rentals will continue to be allowed or abolished.



The city has three companies renting out around 15,000 of the electrically powered scooters. Users, who include both residents and tourists, are regularly accused of reckless or selfish behaviour.



The ensuing chaos on pavements has led to calls for a ban. The licences held by the firms renting out the scooters expires at the end of August. The Paris authorities will regard the outcome of the vote as binding, a spokesman said on Thursday.



Hidalgo has for years pushed for changes. Roads along the banks of the Seine have been closed to cars and made accessible to pedestrians, cycle paths extended and green spaces laid out. A speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour has been introduced across much of the city.



Cycle traffic has increased, but the changes are also meeting resistance. Tradespeople and delivery services say they can no longer park near customers. Residents on the outskirts without access to commuter rail services accuse Hidalgo of being anti-car.

