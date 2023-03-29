KING CHARLES IIIS PLANE LANDS IN BERLIN FOR HIS FIRST STATE VISIT

The plane carrying Britain's King Charles III landed on Wednesday in Berlin where he begins his first state visit as monarch, AFP journalists at the airport saw.

Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, left their plane at Berlin Brandenburg Airport to the south of the capital and were greeted by German officials. Camilla was given a bouquet of flowers.







From the airport, they were set to go to the Brandenburg Gate in the centre of the city for a welcome ceremony with military honours. It is the first time a state guest will be welcomed with such a ceremony at this location in front of the iconic monument.







The three-day royal trip will feature an address before the German parliament and a meeting with Ukrainian refugees, among many other events.