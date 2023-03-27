Missile strikes kill 1, injure 25 in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

At least one person was killed and 25 people were injured in missile strikes in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Monday, the regional governor said.

"At least 1 person died, 25 were injured, administrative and office buildings, 5 high-rise buildings and 7 private houses were destroyed - these are the consequences of today's shelling of Sloviansk," Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a message on Telegram.

Kyrylenko said that two Russian missiles struck the city center of Sloviansk at around 10:30 a.m. local time (0730GMT), while two separate missiles hit an orphanage in the city of Druzhkivka.

"According to preliminary information, there are currently no victims in Druzhkivka," he said, adding that a rescue operation continued in Sloviansk.

In a separate statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that everyone involved in the missile attacks "will be held to account."

Now in its second year, Russia's war on Ukraine has so far killed 8,317 civilians and wounded 13,892 others, according to the latest UN figures.