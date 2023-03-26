 Contact Us
Poland: Nuclear arms in Belarus are further threat to European peace

"We condemn this intensification of the threat to peace in Europe and the world," a foreign ministry spokesman in Warsaw said on Sunday, according to the PAP agency.

Published March 26,2023
Poland has sharply criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin's recently announced deployment of nuclear weapons to Belarus.

Belarus is a neighbour of Russia as well as Poland and Ukraine, which has been fighting an invasion by Russian troops for more than a year.

Putin had said on state television on Saturday evening that the leaders in Moscow and Minsk had agreed on such a move, which Russia said would not be in violation of the international Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.