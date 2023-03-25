Explosion at chocolate factory in Pennsylvania, US kills 5

An explosion at a chocolate factory in the northeastern US state of Pennsylvania has killed five people and sent several others to the hospital, local media reported.

According to CBS News, six people are still missing after the Friday explosion at the RM Palmer Company in West Reading, a borough 96 kilometers (60 miles) northwest of the state capital Philadelphia.

Seven people were taken to local hospitals, it added.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency updated the death toll on Saturday morning.

Recovery efforts for the remaining people are continuing.

West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag described the explosion as "pretty scary."

Responders found one building of the company destroyed and a nearby apartment building and church damaged.



