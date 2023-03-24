BRAZILS PRESIDENT DIAGNOSED WITH PNEUMONIA, POSTPONES CHINA TRIP

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's office on Friday said he was diagnosed with mild pneumonia, and has postponed his official visit to China until Sunday.

Lula, 77, underwent tests at a hospital in the capital Brasilia late Thursday, where he was diagnosed with the infection.



Brazil's Foreign Ministry confirmed last week that Lula had accepted an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit China from March 26-31 to meet Xi, Prime Minister Li Qiang and President of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji in the capital Beijing.

Trade, investment, energy and climate change are on the agenda and 20 bilateral deals are expected to be signed.

Since returning for a third mandate as president, Lula has met Argentine President Alberto Fernandez in Buenos Aires, and with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in Washington.