World Bank chief nominee tests positive for COVID-19

The US's nominee for World Bank president, Ajay Bang, tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Treasury Department on Thursday.

"During routine testing, Ajay Banga tested positive for COVID-19 but remains asymptomatic. In adherence with local guidelines, he is quarantining in isolation. Additional information will be provided about Banga's schedule in India when available," it said.

Banga visited the UK on March 9-11, before visiting Brussels, Belgium where held bilateral meetings with officials representing 12 EU member states.

He later headed to Panama City, Panama where he met with Latin American and Caribbean finance ministers, government officials, and multilateral development bank leadership during March 16-17.

He then met with senior government officials, including the finance minister and the Bank of Japan's governor earlier this week.

US President Joe Biden last month nominated Banga to lead the World Bank.

Banga, 63, serving as vice chairman at growth equity firm General Atlantic since the beginning of 2023, was appointed CEO of Mastercard in July 2010 and held that position until 2021.