United Kingdom accuses Russia of spreading false information over 'depleted uranium'

Britain has defended sending depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine, accusing Russia of "deliberately trying to disinform," according to local media reports.

"The British Army has used depleted uranium in its armour piercing shells for decades," local media reported, citing a UK Defense Ministry statement.

The ministry said that depleted uranium "is a standard component and has nothing to do with nuclear weapons."

"Russia knows this, but is deliberately trying to disinform. Independent research by scientists from groups such as the Royal Society has assessed that any impact to personal health and the environment from the use of depleted uranium munitions is likely to be low," it added.

The statement comes following reports that the UK would send ammunition with depleted uranium to Ukraine alongside of Challenger 2 tanks.

In response to a written question by Lord Hylton, a member of the House of Lords, "whether any of the ammunition currently being supplied to Ukraine contains depleted uranium," Annabel Goldie confirmed that the UK will be supplying ammunition with depleted uranium.

"Alongside our granting of a squadron of Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, we will be providing ammunition including armour piercing rounds which contain depleted uranium," she said on Tuesday in her written response.

"Such rounds are highly effective in defeating modern tanks and armoured vehicles," Goldie added.

Tuesday's remarks sparked fierce criticism from Russia as President Vladimir Putin said that Russia "will respond" if UK supplies depleted uranium shells to Ukraine.