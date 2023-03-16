Türkiye commemorates 'illegal annexation' of Crimea, voices support to Ukraine

Türkiye on Thursday commemorated the illegitimate referendum held on March 16 by Russia, and stressed that the Crimean Peninsula was "annexed in violation of international law."

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry reiterated its long-time policy against recognizing the illegal annexation of Crimea on the occasion of its ninth anniversary, and voiced support to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The situation of the Crimean Tatar Turks, who are the principal constituents of Crimea, is always a priority for our country," said the ministry.

Türkiye further pledged to continue supporting Crimean Tatars "in their historical homeland of Crimea, preserving their identity and ensuring that they live in safety and peace."

In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, a move widely viewed as illegal by the international community, including Türkiye and the UN General Assembly.