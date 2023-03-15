NATO’s Ukraine Defense Contact Group discusses support for Kyiv

NATO's Ukraine Defense Contact Group discussed on Wednesday the importance of increasing military support to Kyiv.

NATO said in a statement that Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg participated in the online meeting of the US-led group.

"The discussion focused on the importance of sustaining and increasing support to Ukraine as the country continues to resist Russia's brutal war of aggression," the document said.

Stoltenberg summarized the latest efforts of NATO allies on supplying Ukraine with "key capabilities, including more air defense systems, more armor, and more ammunition," it further said.

He also stressed that its "crucial" to ramp up military production in NATO countries to maintain defense and deterrence capabilities as the support to Ukraine depletes stockpiles.