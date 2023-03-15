Canadian minister urges public to denounce Islamophobia

A Canadian minister on Wednesday urged the country to denounce Islamophobia, saying the government will continue to work to fight it.

Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen said in a statement that Islamophobia, discrimination and hate have no place in Canada.

His comments came on International Day to Combat Islamophobia, declared by the UN in 2022.

"I encourage all Canadians to recommit to denouncing Islamophobia and to choose inclusion over intolerance as we continue to build a Canada that is safer, more equal, and equitable for everyone," said the minister, who is originally from Somalia.

Hussen came to Canada in 1993 as a refugee.

"We recognize that there is more work that needs to be done, and our government will continue to work alongside Muslim Canadian communities in this important fight," he said.

Hussen noted that the government invested $85 million to support a new anti-racism strategy and Canada's action plan on combatting hate and appointed Amira Elghawaby as the first special representative to combat Islamophobia.

"Diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice. We recognize that Islamophobia is still a concrete lived reality for Muslim communities, causing damaging long-term consequences for individuals and societies alike," he added.