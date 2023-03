Ukraine says downed 34 missiles out of 81 fired by Russia

Emergency workers extinguish fire in vehicles at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 9, 2023. (REUTERS)

Ukraine said Thursday its air defence shot down nearly three dozen missiles fired by Russia at targets across the country, in Moscow's latest barrage targeting critical infrastructure.

"Last night, the enemy launched a massive missile attack on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine. It launched 81 missiles from different bases. Ukraine destroyed 34 cruise missiles," Ukraine's commander in chief Valery Zaluzhny said in a statement on social media.