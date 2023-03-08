Ukrainian army intensively training with U.S.-made weapons

Ukrainian service members fire a shell from a towed howitzer FH-70 at a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Zaporizhzhia Region, Ukraine March 2, 2023. (REUTERS)

Ukrainian soldiers are undergoing intense military training with U.S.-made weapons in the country's Zaporizhzhia region when they are not on the front lines.

"This weapon is the Browning M2. It can fire bullets up to six kilometers (3.7 miles) and damage targets at a distance of two kilometers (1.2 miles). There are lightly armored vehicles and infantrymen among the targets. This is a U.S.-made weapon," a 40-year-old Ukrainian soldier codenamed Aleks told Anadolu.

Noting that the Ukrainian Armed Forces actively use the Browning M2 at the front, Aleks said his team has not entered combat yet.

"For now, we gain experience by training. We get information about the features of the weapon from our friends who use it at the front," he added.

Another operator of a U.S.-made weapon, codenamed Veper, told Anadolu that the MK 19 automatic grenade launcher he used was sent by the U.S. as part of weapons aid.

"This is a very effective weapon. The U.S. sent it to us as part of weapons aid. It can destroy lightly armored vehicles," he said.

Veper also noted that many brigades of the Ukrainian army possess the weapon and actively use it at the front, in addition to also being used to train recruits.

He further said that most of the soldiers participating in the exercises are already serving at the front and that some will be sent to the front after learning how to use the weapons.

"We returned from our duty at the front this morning and came directly to the combat training area. We implement a similar combat training program three times a week," he added.

The U.S. has been Ukraine's staunchest military partner, with Washington having provided more than $29.8 billion in military aid since the start of Moscow's war on Ukraine more than a year ago.

























