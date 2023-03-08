Türkiye to continue support to least developed countries despite all challenges

Türkiye will continue support to the least developed countries despite all challenges, the Turkish ambassador to Qatar said Wednesday.

"We are determined to remain among the leading countries in terms of official developmental and humanitarian assistance to the least developed countries, despite the difficulties we face," Mustafa Göksu said on the sidelines of the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in the Qatari capital, Doha.

He voiced hope that the outcomes of the conference will help "build a more just world", citing the LDC4 conference in Istanbul in 2011 "which drew a 10-year roadmap."

"As a reliable development partner, we stress that global challenges can only be overcome through international cooperation and solidarity," the diplomat said.

The Turkish ambassador thanked the countries "that stood in solidarity with Türkiye following the devastating earthquakes" that killed over 46,000 people.

Doha hosts the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries from March 5 to 9, with the participation of around 6,000 people, including heads of state and government.



























