Turkish delegation to visit Russia next week: FM Çavuşoğlu

A Turkish delegation will visit Russia's capital next week for technical talks ahead of a planned Turkish, Russian, Iranian, and Syrian foreign ministers' meeting, Türkiye's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"An offer came from the Russians to hold a meeting at the technical level in preparation for a possible meeting of foreign ministers. We will also send our deputy minister to Moscow next week," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at a news conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in the capital Ankara.

Çavuşoğlu said the only surviving mechanism for Syria is the Astana format.

"Therefore, we said to the Russians that there is nothing wrong with Iran's participation," he added.

On Dec. 28, 2022, the Turkish, Russian, and Syrian defense ministers met in Moscow to discuss counterterrorism efforts in Syria and agreed to continue the tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

About the possibility of the inclusion of Iran into the talks, Türkiye previously said Ankara would be "pleased if Iran is involved in this process."

Although no date or location has yet been announced, the foreign ministers' meeting would mark another high-level talk since the Syrian war began in 2011.