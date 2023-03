A Spanish patrol boat named 'Centinela', has intercepted and carried out a follow-up and monitoring of two Russian ships on Tuesday, the frigate "Admiral Kasatonov" and the tanker "Akademik Pashin", which sail in the western Mediterranean.

As reported by the Defense Staff (EMAD, the patrol boat Centinela, with a crew of 40 troops and based in the Arsenal de Ferrol, intercepted and monitored these two vessels, which are sailing in the western Mediterranean.