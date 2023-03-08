EUS BORRELL SAYS NOT AFRAID OF TRUTH ON NORD STREAM BUT INVESTIGATIONS ONGOING

EU's Borrell says 'not afraid of truth' on Nord Stream but investigations ongoing

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned against jumping to conclusions after a media report said intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials indicated that a pro-Ukrainian group was behind last year's attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines.

"I am not afraid of the truth. Any truth. But we are talking about ... speculations," he told reporters on Wednesday after a meeting of EU defence ministers in Stockholm, adding investigations were still continuing in Sweden, Denmark and Germany.

"As long as investigations are ongoing, we cannot draw definitive conclusions. I have to wait for having a clear understanding for what has (been) happening," Borrell said.

He was echoed by Sweden's Defence Minister Pal Jonson.

"As long as that (investigation) process is ongoing, I don't want to jump into any kind of conclusions as to the attribution. I want to wait until the inquiry is finished," he said.