Borrell condemns Belarus for giving 'unjustified' prison sentences to 5 opposition figures in exile

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell delivers a speech during a debate on the future of EU-U.S. relations as part of a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 5, 2021. (REUTERS File Photo)

The European Union on Tuesday condemned the "absurd" prison sentences delivered by Belarus against five opposition figures in exile.

"Yesterday, (President Alexander) Lukashenko's regime reached a new low in its attempts to silence those who stand up in defense of the fundamental freedoms of the people in Belarus and challenge his illegitimate regime," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"Five prominent representatives of the Belarusian democratic opposition in exile were sentenced to long and unjustified prison sentences, in absentia and in closed trials," he added.

The leader of the Belarusian pro-democratic forces, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, while Coordination Council member Pavel Latushko was sentenced to 18 years and council members Maryya Maroz, Volha Kavalkova and Siarhei Dylevski were each handed 12-year sentences.

"They were targeted just for standing up for democratic rights and justice, asking for free and fair elections," Borrell said.

The EU condemns these "absurd sentences," which were built on "fabricated charges of treason, extremism, conspiracy and incitement to hatred," he said. "This is another deplorable example of the ongoing travesty of justice and political misuse of the judiciary by Lukashenko."

Reiterating the EU's support for those who "courageously stand up for an independent and democratic Belarus," he said the bloc is ready to take action in response to the continued "outrageous bulldozing of the rights of its population."