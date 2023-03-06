Ukrainian teenage girl dies after going missing in South West England

The 14-year-old Ukrainian girl, who went missing in Devon, has died at hospital, police confirmed on Monday.

Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement that the girl, living in the Dawlish area, was found unconscious on Dawlish beach after they were called on Saturday with a missing teenager complaint.

She was airlifted to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital but later died.

"The deceased girl was a Ukrainian national who was living in the Dawlish area; contact has been made with the Ukrainian Embassy and The Home Office are also aware of this incident," said Detective Inspector Becky Davies, adding that next of kin have also been informed.

She added that the incident is currently being treated as unexplained.













