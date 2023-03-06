Aid group and monitor: Syrians still struggling a month after quake

Syrians are still struggling with displacement, trauma and a slow aid response a month after a severe earthquake hit the north of the war-torn country, an aid organization and monitoring group said on Monday.



The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) warned that there is a worsening humanitarian crisis on the back of the natural disaster.



On February 6, two earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6 shook south-eastern Turkey and north-western Syria. More than 50,000 fatalities have been reported so far.



"Some people have to survive on a bag of bread and tinned food, which is all they have received this past month. Displacement continues to rise as people take refuge in collective shelters," said Carsten Hansen, the NRC's Middle East Regional Director.



The NRC said that donations have so far fallen short.



As of March 1, less than half of the nearly $400 million that the UN says is needed for Syria has been provided by donors, it added.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has been documenting violence in Syria since the civil war began in 2011, also sounded the alarm over the deteriorating humanitarian situation.



It said the cold winter has made conditions worse.



"Many families are now living in tents and since late Sunday a bad wind storm has hit north-west Syria and destroyed dozens of tents adding to the suffering of displaced children and their families," Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Observatory, told dpa.



"The world has to rise to help because the situation is catastrophic."



Meanwhile, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said that more than 850,000 children remain displaced by the quakes after being forced from their damaged or destroyed homes in Turkey and Syria.



"Even before these catastrophic earthquakes, humanitarian needs among children of Syria were higher than they have ever been," said UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Adele Khodr.



UNICEF says it requires $172.7 million to deliver immediate life-saving support for 5.4 million people in Syria - including 2.6 million children - impacted by the disaster.

