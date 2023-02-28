U.S. envoy visits Palestinian town attacked by Israeli settlers

U.S. Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr (C) speaks to residents as he inspects damaged Palestinian property during a visit to Huwara town in the occupied West Bank, on February 28, 2023. (AFP)

U.S. Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr on Tuesday visited a Palestinian town that was attacked by Israeli settlers this weekend.

Amr visited the town of Huwara and listened to local residents about Sunday's settler attack on their properties, according to an Anadolu reporter.

The American diplomat also reviewed damage caused to Palestinian homes and vehicles during the attack.

A Palestinian was killed when dozens of settlers attacked the town and vandalized several Palestinian homes and cars. The violence followed the killing of two Israeli settlers in a shooting attack in the town.

The Israeli authorities didn't announce any arrest or measures against the perpetrators of the attack on the Palestinian town.

Ahead of the visit, Amr met with Secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)'s Executive Committee, Hussein Al -Sheikh, in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Al-Sheikh tweeted that the meeting took up a host of issues, particularly settler attacks on Palestinian properties in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian official called on the U.S. administration and the international community to "provide protection for the Palestinian people against these brutal attacks."

Violence escalated across the occupied territories in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli military raids into Palestinian towns.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 66 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of the year. Twelve Israelis were also killed in attacks by Palestinians in the same period.

































