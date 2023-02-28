Turkish foreign minister meets Indian counterpart on sidelines of G-20 meeting

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Tuesday met with his Indian counterpart in the capital New Delhi on the sidelines of the G-20 foreign ministers' meeting.

In a Twitter post, Çavuşoğlu said he met with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and thanked him for Operation Dost, a search and rescue operation initiated by the Indian government to aid earthquake-hit Türkiye and Syria.

For his part, Jaishankar said on Twitter that he appreciates Cavusoglu's "warm words for #OperationDost and all personnel involved."

"Discussed the G20 agenda, the Ukraine conflict and our bilateral cooperation," he added.















