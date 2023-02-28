KREMLIN: RUSSIA OPEN TO UKRAINE TALKS, BUT WONT GIVE UP ANNEXED REGIONS

The Kremlin on Tuesday repeated its position that Russia was open to negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict, but that new "territorial realities" could not be ignored.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia would never renounce its claims to four Ukrainian regions that Moscow declared it had annexed last year following referendums that Kyiv and the West slammed as bogus and illegal.



Peskov also said President Vladimir Putin was kept fully informed about a temporary air space ban over the city of St. Petersburg on Tuesday, but declined to comment further on what caused the hour-long disruption to flights.



The city's Pulkovo Airport temporarily suspended all flights on Tuesday morning before restarting them amid unconfirmed Russian media reports of an unidentified object such as a drone in the area.