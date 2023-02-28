Japan adds Wagner Group, others on sanctions list over Russia’s war on Ukraine

Visitors pose for a picture outside PMC Wagner Centre, a project implemented by the businessman and founder of the Wagner private military group Yevgeny Prigozhin, during the official opening of the office block in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (REUTERS)

Japan decided on Tuesday to widen its sanctions against Russia, including on the private militia Wagner Group, over Moscow's war on Ukraine.

At least 143 new individuals and organizations linked to Russia were added to Tokyo's list of sanctions over the country's invasion of Ukraine, Japan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Wagner Group, Russia's private military firm, is among those sanctioned, the ministry added.

Those sanctioned will face asset freezes, as well as bans on Japanese domestic firms exporting to Russia while Tokyo will target politicians, military officers, businesspeople, and companies in Russia.

The move comes after Japan hosted a virtual G-7 summit last Friday commemorating the first anniversary of Moscow's war on Ukraine.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has expressed his "readiness to bolster sanctions on Russia."