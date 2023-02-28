Catalonia announces new water restrictions amid serious drought

The government of Catalonia announced Tuesday it will enforce new water restrictions on nearly 6 million people due to a drought that has lasted more than two years.

"We are facing a situation of extreme seriousness, and we should react accordingly," said Environment Minister Teresa Jorda, explaining that Catalonia has not experienced such an intense drought since 1905.

The measures will affect 224 municipalities, including Barcelona and Girona.

The Ter-Llobregat water system, which feeds large parts of the Spanish region, is at 27% capacity thanks to 25 months of hardly any rain.

The affected area will now move from "yellow" water restrictions to "orange restrictions."

When the new measures take effect, residents will no longer be able to water green areas like ornamental gardens in private and public spaces. Only trees will be allowed to be lightly watered to ensure their survival.

Agricultural activities will also have to reduce their water usage by 40% -- a significant jump from the current reduction threshold of 25%. Meanwhile, industrial water use will have to decrease by 15%.

At the same time, it will be forbidden to clean streets with drinkable water and residents will be limited to consuming a maximum of 230 liters (61 gallons) of water per day.

The last time Catalonia adopted the restrictions was in 2008. That year, the drought got so bad that the government had to import drinking water by ship for Barcelona.

If the drought worsens, Jorda said the area is looking at potential water cuts as soon as the fall.

The Sau reservoir in the province of Barcelona will also be emptied because the water level is so low that it runs the risk of mixing with mud to the point of becoming undrinkable, said the government.

Its current level of 15% capacity also threatens fish living in the water.